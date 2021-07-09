Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: July 5

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Unfortunately, it’s not a three-day holiday weekend, but the good news is rain chances are decreasing, and ValleyCentral’s top five stories are back!

This week not only did the RGV experienced flooding, but it also saw the aftermath of the Fourth of July, including firework injuries, a murder suspect killed, and a hip-hop/gangsta rap legend’s performance..

Pssst… ☀️Check out this weekend’s weather forecast!🌧️

An 8-year-old girl from Pharr suffered what officials described as “serious head trauma” in a fireworks accident Sunday night.

Pharr firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the accident around 5 p.m. when the child was injured “due to a projectile from fireworks.”

The city did not release any details about the girl’s current condition or the location of the incident.

Credit: Cameron County Constable Pct. 5

On the fourth of July morning, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 announced a caution for drivers passing a “major crash” in La Feria.

The shocking image shows a silver SUV laying on top of the center barrier on Expressway 83 just West of Farm Market 506.

The picture provided by Cameron County’s Constable’s office shows that the SUV is missing a front tire.

Although it was described as a “major crash,” officials did not report any major injuries.

Pssst! Take a look of the Mercedes Expressway flooding, and what TxDOT said about it

A McAllen Police Department officer was arrested Monday for multiple charges.

Marlen Maldonado was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer.

Chief Victor Rodriguez placed Maldonado on suspension without pay, according to McAllen PD spokesperson.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MUGSHOT

It was a good day on Saturday when Ice Cube traveled to the Rio Grande Valley to perform a show at South Padre Island at the Cameron County Amphitheater.

Ice Cube performs at South Padre Island (photo: Sal Castro KVEO)

The hip-hop/gangsta rap legend played old hits and newer tracks to a packed crowd in his first show ever in the RGV.

The packed crowd coupled with a large number of beachgoers for the Fourth of July weekend represents a slight return to normalcy for some.

—Click here to PHOTOS of Ice Cube’s first concert in the 956—

A man accused of killing a woman and injuring two men in a Harlingen shooting has been killed by police in Mexico.

Eduardo Zamora (source: Harlingen Police Department)

Eduardo Zamora, 27, was killed during a shootout with Mexican police in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.

Zamora was wanted for the murder of a woman, Destiny Pemelton, 28, on Friday at a Harlingen gas station.

During the incident, Zamora shot Pemelton, and two other men, one of which was a federal agent.

Following the incident, the agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.