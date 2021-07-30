Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: July 26

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — And just like that, another month ended, but as usual news in the RGV does not slow down.

This week local authorities were on the search for two wanted suspects, SpaceX made headlines as the orbital launch nears, and some “surprise” IRS tax refunds.

Development at the SpaceX Boca Chica launch site is ramping up under orders from company CEO Elon Musk, in an effort to finish the orbital launch tower and stack the starship and booster prototypes before launching into orbit. Musk has called on several hundred employees from other SpaceX sites to temporarily relocate to the area until the project is finished.

Musk’s ambitious goals to reach orbit by July have been delayed, but supplemental employees have been arriving in Brownsville to help finish constructing the orbital launch tower that will support the starship and booster, as well as the vehicle itself.

The hotels nearest to the site, the Quality Inn and America’s Best Value Inn on Padre Island Highway, told KVEO that they were nearing or at capacity this week because of the arriving SpaceX employees.

“During the week we don’t have these kinds of numbers,” said an employee at the Quality Inn as he explained that they are usually 45% booked during the week but are now at 90%.

The Pharr Police Department has identified and issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver of a hit and run.

Last week police released the video of a silver Chevrolet truck striking a man and then driving away.

PD said Jose Salvador Mejia Campos might be seen driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet with paper licenses plates (20700B8).

The Primera Police Department is asking the public to help locate a wanted woman.

Police are searching for Meranda Monique Gonzalez, 19, for evading arrest, two counts of possession of controlled substance, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

A man was arrested on Monday after law enforcement says he called Cameron County jail and threatened to injure employees if his brother was not released from custody.

Officials say Lara called the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center (CRDC) on Monday and threatened to cause bodily harm to employees if his brother, Jose Lara, was not released from custody.

Jose was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday, July 22 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

For these charges, Jose was given a $10 thousand bond and currently is in custody at CRDC.

If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week.

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as part of unemployment compensation adjustments made to previously filed income tax returns.

Since May, the IRS has issued over 8 million unemployment compensation refunds totaling over $10 billion. Most eligible taxpayers will not need to take any action to receive their refund.

In some cases, taxpayers may need to file an amended return if they are now eligible for deductions or credits not originally claimed on their return.