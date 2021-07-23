Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: July 19

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Making top headlines this week: direct flights from RGV to Las Vegas, a lucky store that sold a $1M lottery ticket, an officer sentenced for sexual assault, and more.

Valley International Airport will now have nonstop flights to Las Vegas, officials announced Tuesday.

The low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will be offering the flight.

The introductory fares will be starting at $49, and will be applicable on Mondays and Fridays, said the release.

The service will begin on September 9.

A Port Isabel resident has claimed their scratch ticket worth $1 million, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket game was 200X The Cash, and was purchased at the Laguna Market Food Mart in Laguna Heights at 923 West State Highway 100.

“Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes,” stated the press release.

The winner wished to remain anonymous.

The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to help identify the driver of a truck that struck a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of West Business 83 and Bluebonnet Street in Pharr. The victim was walking on the crosswalk when a grey Chevrolet truck turned, struck the pedestrian, and left.

The truck has unknown Texas license plates. If anybody has any information they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

A former officer with the Progreso Police Department will spend 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two men he had in custody in 2019.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced Matthew Lee Sepulveda, 26, to 30 years in federal prison for sexually assaulting two men while employed with the police department.

Matthew Lee Sepulveda (source: Hidalgo County public records)

The victim stated that he did not leave the scene because he was scared of what would happen to him since Sepulveda was a police officer.

Sepulveda received a one-year sentence for this offense that will run concurrently with the other charge.

The second victim was also arrested in June 2019 and was only 17 at the time of the sexual assault. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle and could not contact his parents while the vehicle he was in was stopped for a traffic violation, so Sepulveda took him into custody.

Sepulveda took him into an office at the police station and performed oral sex on him.

The officer’s DNA was found on the victim’s underwear.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a woman while she was in custody at the Brownsville city jail.

The woman, Veronica Carmona Peranez, 32, was arrested on June 17 for two counts of child endangerment, resisting arrest/transport, accident involving damage over $200, and other charges.

Police began to receive calls around 5:45 p.m. regarding a reckless driver in a white Chevy suburban that was traveling at high speed with the driver’s door open and while children were inside, according to the custodial death report.