HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a strong arctic blast that reached the Valley, causing some schools to implement delayed schedules, as well as a major drug bust in Harlingen.

Three were arrested after possessing different types of drugs.

Harlingen police executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Swiss Pine Ct. on Jan. 26.

Police located 31.5 pounds of marijuana, 476 grams of THC edibles, 379 grams of xanax, 58.83 grams of MDMA, and $4,000 in U.S. currency.

An additional 77 pounds of marijuana was found at a storage facility in San Benito that belonged to the residents.

Corina Castillo, 36, Gaspar Lugo, 21, and Karina Martinez, 18, were arrested and charged with various drug possession charges.

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man who was found dead in McAllen.

McAllen police responded to a call of a decease man at a home located at the 5900 block of N. 34th Street on Friday afternoon.

Adrianna Aleman Dominguez, 41, called authorities requesting assistance and stating “she defended herself… she had to choke him… he is not okay… not alive.”

The man was later identified as 71-year-old Homero Longoria.

Dominguez, who was Longoria’s housekeeper, told police a struggle developed between her and longoria and she “did what she had to do,” according to a press release.

As severe cold weather approached the Rio Grande Valley, several schools announced closures and delays on Feb. 4.

Mission CISD schools, as well as Excellence in Leadership Academy and Vanguard Academy cancelled classes for Friday.

La Joya ISD, Rio Grande City CISD, Santa Rosa ISD and Texas State Technical College all ran on a delayed schedule.

A strong blast of arctic air arrived in the Rio Grande Valley, with winter storm warnings being issued for much of Texas.

That left many asking “how much snow could the Rio Grande Valley see? The answer to that was “None.”

While there was enough moisture in the air before the cold front arrived, by the time the cold air arrived, the amount dropped.

A spokesperson for Tisha Campbell, who released a statement after feeling that she almost fell victim to human trafficking, released a statement saying the incident did not take place in Brownsville.

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for Campbell reached out to ValleyCentral to clarify details of her stay in the area.

The spokesperson stated that Campbell had been saying at a hotel in South Padre Island, not Brownsville.

Brownsville police had released a statement to address the situation after multiple media outlets reported that the incident occurred in Brownsville.