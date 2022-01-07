Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Jan. 3

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured Whataburger introducing a new, spicy ketchup flavor, several RGV school districts extending winter break amidst a rise in COVID-19 cases and a deadly rollover crash.

Several Rio Grande Valley school districts announced that they would extend winter break due to “the increase of COVID-19 cases in our community.”

The following school districts announced the extension of winter break: Mecedes ISD, San Benito CISD, Santa Rosa ISD, Port Isabel ISD and Weslaco ISD.

They are each now scheduled to return from winter break on Monday, Jan. 10.

Whataburger revealed a new “limited batch” ketchup flavor.

After several days of hinting that the new sauce was on the way, the flavor was officially announced on Monday, Jan. 3

The flavor was revealed as “Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2”.

Whataburger said to try the limited batch “while you can.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a one-vehicle crash that left one dead.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 on Military Road, east of FM 1015 in Santa Maria, DPS said.

According to authorities, a black BWM SUV with two males was traveling down Military Road at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to adjust his speed when entering a curve and lost control.

The vehicle veered off the roadway where it rolled over.

The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital in critical conditions.

The driver, 20-year-old Francisco Izaguirre, later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested a woman who was reported missing from Hidalgo County after leading authorities on a police chase.

According to a release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign and drove on the wrong side of the road near a public school in Louise, Texas.

During the pursuit, the driver struck a WCSO corporal’s vehicle.

The driver then led deputies on a pursuit on Highway 59 at speeds around 85 mph.

Deputies arrested the driver, who was identified as Jessica Garcia, a resident from Edcouch who was reported missing in Hidalgo County.

She was charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Four people were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Mission on Monday.

Officials charged Jacqueline Duenes, Alejandro Bermudes and Roberto Martinez with failure to identify a felony in connection to the shooting death of Edgar Treviño who was found dead on Monday.

The main murder suspect was also arrested and charged on Thursday.

Treviño was shot with a shotgun in a drug-related transaction on Tulipan Street in Mission.