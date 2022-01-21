Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Jan. 17

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a strong cold front that caused schools across the Rio Grande Valley to make changes, as well as the passing of the long-time Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio.

School districts across the Rio Grande Valley announced delays and cancelations to classes on Friday due to weather conditions.

A strong cold front began pushing through the Valley on Thursday morning, bringing with it some showers and strong winds out of the north.

Temperatures fell into the 30s, with the feel like temperature dropping into the 20s due to the combination of the wind and cold.

La Joya ISD, Mission CISD, PSJA ISD and Sharyland ISD elected to cancel classes on Friday, with most of the other school districts in the RGV choosing to do a delayed-start.

Former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio was hospitalized and passed away around 2 a.m. on Monday.

“He was a man of great family values, great character, great integrity,” said Cameron County Commissioner David A. Garza.

Lucio made an impact on many people both professionally and personally during his time in law enforcement.

“He was the people’s sheriff. He would shake everybody’s hand, he would just be somebody that you would want to be close to. He was somebody that would make an impression on you,” said Luis V. Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney.

Luis Fernando De Leon was known in the community as a dedicated teacher, teaching both music and French.

On Nov. 10, 2006, De Leon was found in a field on a slab of concrete. He had a gunshot wound to his head, with his hands tied behind his back and his feet bound by a belt, according to Pharr PD.

Investigators believe that De Leon was not murdered at the field, but was left there after. They do not believe his murder was drug-related.

According to Pharr PD, investigators currently have no leads.

A woman convicted of killing her daughter in 2007 is scheduled to be executed in April.

Cameron County officials signed the execution warrant for Melissa Lucio, a Harlingen woman who was found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death.

On the night of the incident, Lucio and the child’s father contacted paramedics to their home in reference to their daughter. Investigators found the girl covered in bruises, bite marks and a broken arm. EMT stated that the child was not breathing when they arrived.

Lucio told police the girl fell down the stairs. During the trial, a pathologist testified that the autopsy revealed the girl did not die from falling, but were consistent with blunt-force trauma.

Lucio earned notoriety as the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas, becoming the subject of the documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa.