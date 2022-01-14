Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Jan. 10

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a new “sub-variant” of the coronavirus being discovered in South Texas, as well as a man being arrested after a road rage incident and another being arrested for taking photos underneath a woman’s skirt.

Brownsville police arrested a man after receiving calls from a driver that was being chased and hit by another vehicle.

(Brownsville PD)

Mark Anthony Morua was arrested for the offense of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

A driver called emergency communications to advise that a black vehicle was hitting them as they were driving.

The driver told officers a black car behind him was speeding and decided to slow down to check if it would slow down as well.

Morua, who was driving the black car, stopped the caller’s car, and proceeded to punch the window.

The driver was then chased by Morua wit his car, as Morua used his vehicle to hit the driver’s vehicle several times.

Brownsville police were searching for a man who took a photo under a woman’s skirt.

The man was seen committing the assault on surveillance footage from inside a Walmart, the press release stated.

(Brownsville PD)

The man can be seen squatting in an aisle alongside the woman, and taking the photo under her skirt.

The man, later identified as Michael Sykes, 32, was arrested by Brownsville PD on Thursday.

Sykes is scheduled to be formally arraigned for the charge of invasive visual recording on Friday.

One man died after a crash in Edinburg that occurred on Wednesday.

A major accident occurred on the 7100 block of North Expressway 83. Police say a silver Ford F-150 traveling south collided with a white Ford F-150, and then struck two tractors on the side of the road, causing a rollover.

The driver of the silver truck, 52, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the white truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Health officials say they have discovered a “sub-variant” of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez told Border Report that there are over 20,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 10 cases of the omicron variant.

Among those 10 cases of omicron, scientists have discovered a mutated form, a sub-variant of omicron.

“We have 10 confirmed cases of omicron but we have our first confirmed sub-variant of omicron. Is it a more serious illness? No. It’s just a different molecular structure,” he said in a Zoom interview.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after three men were found with one gunshot wounds. One of the men later died from his injuries.

Officials responded to the corner of Trenton Road and Val Verde in Edinburg to an aggravated assault on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

One of the victims told authorities that they were driving when they were shot at by other men.

The three individuals were transported to a hospital, where one later died.