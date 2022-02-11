HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured the introduction of a new Amazon warehouse to the Rio Grande Valley, a deadly rollover crash in Edinburg and a local man’s BBQ business.

Alton police announced that Tanya Brun was located and is safe.

Police had reported Braun missing on Feb. 6. She was last seen on Jan. 25 and was believed to be in the McAllen area.

The department thanked those who helped in locating her.

Amazon is now in the Rio Grande Valley, as McAllen was selected for a new warehouse.

“Primarily, we look at a couple things, is there a talented workforce, is there customer demand, and is there strong support from state and local leaders,” said Daniel Martin, Regional Public Relations Manager for Amazon when discussing the selection process.

The new facility is located on W. Military Highway and is roughly 50,000 square feet.

Border Patrol agents discovered a mother and son hidden inside the trunk of a car during a human smuggling attempt.

Agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection after a canine alert.

That’s when a woman with a four-year-old son were discovered in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities learned that the two had been traveling in the trunk of the car for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint.

Franscisco Ochoa, known as “Don Paco” launched his small business after three decades of hard work.

Ochoa is the owner of Don Paco BBQ Sauce and Dry Rub. The business, located in Los Fresnos, has a variety of products made from scratch; including five barbeque sauces, two hot sauces and one dry rub.

Ochoa hopes to have his sauce on the store shelves one day, but for now he receives his orders through direct messages and word-of-mouth marketing.

Authorities identified the man that died in a rollover crash on Sunday night in Edinburg.

The two-car accident occurred around 9 p.m. near the 4900 block of U.S. Expressway 281.

Police said a Ford Mustang was travelling northbound when the driver changed lanes, colliding with a Dodge Ram. The collision caused the Mustang to roll over and end up on the east side of Expressway 281.

The driver was identified as 28-year old Javier De Leon.

De Leon died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.