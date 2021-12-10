Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Dec. 6

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week featured a shooting in Edinburg that left one dead, a family welcoming quintuplets and a unique mispronunciation causing chaos on TikTok.

An uproar occurred on TikTok after a woman ‘disrespected’ Buc-ee’s by mispronouncing the convenience’s store’s name while visiting.

Crazy Life of Ash posted a video mispronouncing the store’s name, pronouncing Buc-ee’s as “Busey’s” instead of “Buck-ee’s.”

Things got worse after she called the Buc-ee Beaver a gopher.

A Texas man, Kenny Black, responded to the video with his cowboy hat on and a Texas flag showing in the background, politely stating “no ma’am, no ma’am,” while shaking his head.

Casadilla2020 wrote “Why did every single Texan COLLECTIVELY have the exact same face when she said the disrespect she said,” in response to Black’s duet.

Edinburg police investigated a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a man, Anthony Maldonado, 23, with a gunshot wound lying dead in the alleyway.

Police have taken two people into custody for their connection to the incident. One will be charged with murder and the other will be charged with hindering an apprehension or prosecution.

Harlingen police arrested a man for the murder of a 27-year-old woman.

Officers discovered the body of Christy Martinez, a Harlingen resident, in a remote location off Jimenez Road in Cameron County, according to Harlingen PD.

After further investigation, Issac Vasquez, 21, was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Tampering with evidence.

Vasquez received a $1 million bond for the charge of murder, and a $100,000 bond for the charge of Tampering with Evidence.

A cold front arrived in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday afternoon.

The cold front caused a few isolated showers and storms in the evening.

The front was brief, causing cooler temperatures for Tuesday, but temperatures returned back to the 80s by the end of the week.

New parents welcomed three girls and two boys on Nov. 29 at DHR Health Women’s Hospital in Edinburg.

Adrian and Karina Silva of Pharr welcomed the quintuplets.

The babies were named Vanessa, Victoria, Leticia, Gabriel and Rogelio.

The Silvas said in a release that they were able to conceive through artificial insemination and were surprised to learn they would be having five babies at once.