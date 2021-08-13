Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: August 9

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week in the Rio Grande Valley— a man arrested for triple homicide, pediatric COVID cases quadrupled at a local hospital, 90’s icons to visit SPI, and more…

One man has been formally charged in connection to the shooting death of three women on South Padre Island Saturday night.

Yordi Barthelemy (source: South Padre Island PD)

South Padre Island police officers responded to 1000 Padre Island Blvd at 10 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a family disturbance.

When police arrived they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities identified the woman as Zulema Hernandez-Napoles, 47, Odalys Hernandez, 46, and Sandra Napoles, 65.

Barthelemy initially fled the scene but later notified law enforcement of his location in an attempt to turn himself in. He was arrested in Port Isabel.

Mexican ranchera singer Vicente “Chente” Fernandez is in the hospital after falling, according to his social media accounts.

Fernandez, most known for his hits “Hermoso Cariño,” and “Anca Entre Nos,” was admitted into the hospital after a fall caused trauma to his spinal cord.

A family update on Friday said that Fernandez is awake with low doses of sedation but he is awake and is dependent on mechanical ventilation.

A McAllen native returned home to announce a surprise donation of a rainwater catchment system that will be installed in the Peñitas “colonias.”

Photographer: Sal Castro

Proyecto Desarollo Human (PDH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping underserved residents living below the poverty line in the colonias of northern Peñitas.

The Heart Water Foundation is a non-profit organization, founded by Dadashi and her husband, Michael Dadashi, aimed at improving “the lives of children suffering from extreme poverty, disease, and families of addiction.” The Dadashi’s are also founders of Heart Water, an Austin-based bottled rainwater company.

During a roundtable discussion, the residents and Sisters from PDH told the Dadashis and members of the Heart Water Foundation about their struggles accessing clean drinking water. Bottled water is the main source of drinking water for these residents, and some do not have the means to get it.

The Dadashi’s were joined by The Vampire Diaries actress and UN Ambassador, Kat Graham.

The Cameron County Amphitheater welcomes 90’s icons for the “I love the 90’s Tour” concert on South Padre Island in 2021.

The concert will take place on October 2, according to a social media post from the Cameron County Amphitheatre and Event Center.

Music Icons featuring, Rob Base, 2 Live Crew, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, and Young MC, along with Vanilla Ice will be performing live.

Texas has surpassed 10 thousand COVID hospitalizations for the third time during the pandemic.

The previous two surges in hospitalizations came in June 2020 and winter 2021, before vaccines were available at every pharmacy.

This time, it’s unvaccinated people that are bearing the brunt of the new hospitalizations.

Texas is once again averaging over 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day, but Martinez explained to ValleyCentral that for the first time children are getting infected at a high rate.

Martinez said that DHR Health was seeing a “three, four, fivefold increase in the number of admissions” at their hospital compared to the previous lows in June.

While the previous two surges in new cases had hospitalizations that were similar and even higher than the current amount, children were a very small percent of cases that ended up being hospitalized.

Because of the delta variant, Martinez said DHR Health is “definitely seeing more” pediatric cases that need to be housed in the ICU.

“At any one time, we may have three to four patients in our ICU due to COVID, whereas before, maybe one would end up in there.”