Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: August 2

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the first week of August a man was arrested for shooting his stepson in the chest, TEA updated guidelines for COVID-positive students, and a crash left at least 10 people dead.

Pssst!… Click here to check the forecast before heading to the beach!🏖️

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit and run auto-pedestrian crash that left two dead Sunday night.

The release states two women, were standing by their vehicle pumping gas when a pick-up truck traveling south hit both and drove away. DPS states one of the women was 8-months pregnant.

DPS later identified the driver as Carlos Rodriguez Santiago, 44, from Edinburg after he turned himself in.

Rodriguez-Santiago has been arrested and charged with fail to stop and render aid-death, fail to render aid with serious bodily injuries, and tampering with physical evidence, said a release.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) updated their COVID-19 health guidelines for on-campus instruction, non-UIL sports, and overall student activities.

Schools under TEA guidance are required to notify local governments if somebody who has been on campus tests positive for COVID-19.

If a student tests positive for COVID, schools must exclude the student from going to in-person instruction.

Schools are not required to conduct COVID contact tracing for students that are in close contact with someone who is sick, however, the school should notify parents.

Click here to read more

One Brownsville resident has mastered captivating the attention of thousands in the digital space of social media, but he says his true calling is in outer space, and as he has shared with Elon Musk himself, he wants to be among those who help establish the human race on Mars.

Mars is starting to look within reach from Boca Chica Beach, as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his 1,200 employees at the South Texas Starbase site rush to build a vehicle capable of inter-planetary travel

Brownsville resident, Austin Barnard, 23, remembers a time no more than two years ago when all the launch site consisted of was a large mountain of dirt surrounded by a fence that had one small sign indicating it belonged to SpaceX.

However, nearly 85,000 Twitter followers and a verified check next to his username have launched Barnard to the front of the ‘who’s who’ amongst the SpaceX fanbase and has given him enough influence to catch the attention of the company CEO himself…

A total of 10 people have been killed in a crash in Encino, Texas Wednesday afternoon. Over a dozen were injured.

Wednesday night, DPS officials confirmed the driver and nine others were killed in the crash.

“As of right now, it looks like undocumented immigrant but right now we’re trying to [identify] everybody, and then we’re going to have to also go through the Mexican consulate to confirm if they are from out of the country or not,” said DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Approximately 30 people were inside the van, in which the driver is thought to have been traveling at a high speed which caused the van to miss a curve, hit a utility pole, and hit a stop sign, said a release.

Tuesday around 2 p.m. Pharr police responded to a house disturbance call, and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot to the chest, he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jesus Alberto Hernandez, 40, is the primary suspect of shooting his stepson.

After further investigation police found that the victim’s stepdad Jesus Alberto Hernandez, 40, is suspect in shooting the 24-year-old.

Police arrested Hernandez at La Posada Motel in McAllen that same day.