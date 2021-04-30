Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: April 26

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — It’s the end of the week, and on Saturday a new month begins, but before we flip the page… let’s take a look at this week’s RGV top five stories.

Erick Alberto Solache-Araujo, 27 PHOTO: Hidalgo County Jail Record’s website.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a local hospital regarding “suspicious circumstances,” when a Karen Alexia Lopez, 24, arrived with injuries after being hit by a car.

Lopez died shortly after arriving to the hospital, according to authorities.

Her husband, Erick Alberto Solache-Araujo, 27, told authorities that he drove his wife to the hospital after finding her injured on the canal bank near their home.

The 27-year-old was taken to the sheriff’s office, where authorities say he admitted to running over his wife after an argument.

Solache-Araujo is facing a 1st degree murder charge and received a $2 million bond.

On Tuesday, Harlingen officials responded to the parking lot of the Burger King on South 77 Sunshine Strip about a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS transported the 15-year-old to a local hospital. The 16-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alton Police Department responded to the Edinburg Children’s Hospital relating to a report of a possible sexual assault.

Jose Natividad Azua Jr., 29 was charged three weeks later with aggravated sexual assault on a child.

A softball player for Weslaco East High School was struck by a softball in the head at practice and received a concussion.

“We started asking questions, we found out she wasn’t wearing any headgear, we found out she blacked out, and even at that they told her she was good to drive,” said Fernando.

A mother of another teammate, Gina Garza, says other teammates saw Abigail with a bloody nose following the event.

Abigail has decided to take a break from playing for Weslaco East while the school district is investigating the situation further.

A McAllen police undercover prostitution sting led to the arrest of 16 people, in which two were charged with online solicitation of a minor.

On the first day, three people were arrested and charged for prostitution, Susana Hernandez, 54, Regina De La Rosa, 25 and Brenda Vargas, 39.

Click here to see the full list of arrests and mugshots

On the final day of the undercover sting police arrested Jesus Israel Barrera, 30, for online solicitation of a minor, as a result of the police’s internet operation.

The Department of Homeland Security has agreed to begin fixing the breaches in the levees in Hidalgo County that were caused by border wall construction. The news came after much pressure from South Texas leaders and media attention.