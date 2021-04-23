Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: April 19

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — ValleyCentral.com knows you have a busy schedule and might not be able to keep up with every story. That’s why every Friday we compile the week’s top five stories into one post.

On Thursday, police responded to a house in rural Weslaco. Police arrived at the house for a family dispute and found two bodies with gunshot wounds.

The bodies were later disclosed to be brothers. Police have not identified the family.

Guerra said that following the family dispute, one brother took out a handgun and shot the other, then turned the gun to himself.

On Wednesday, police responded to reports of a body found on the bed of a truck near a cemetery in Pharr.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of Ruben Sandoval had multiple stab wounds and was victim of a “violent attack.”

On Thursday, police said that Sandoval was murdered by his brother, David Sandoval.

Since then, David and another man were arrested for the involvement in the murder.

On Sunday, two people were arrested for a homicide incident where a 19-year-old woman was left dead.

Both are accused of killing 19-year-old Ruth Esmeralda Olvera.

Police say Ybarra is Olvera’s stepfather, and the motive may have been based on a jealous act.

Leaving crime topics behind, this week two high school twins made headlines. Valeria and Valentina Valdez are making history as the first female twins to go into infantry on the buddy system.

“The ones that they chose were the infantry positions which was an eye-opener for me because not many women choose that infantry right but for two set of twins you know two girls to choose that is just like incredible,” said United States Sergeant (SGT) Erik Ramirez.

Valeria explains, from their understanding, they will get to go to basic training together and be in the same unit.

On Monday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley received a grant that will allow the school to offer former students the opportunity to complete a degree in one year, according to a press release.

The $112,500 grant comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which will “help reskill/upskill up to 75 displaced Texas students who have previously discontinued their higher education without completing a degree plan.”

The grant is only offered for students that were working for a degree related to business, engineering, health, education and social service.

A jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd Tuesday.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial, according to online court records.