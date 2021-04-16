Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: April 12

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The weekend is finally here! To help you keep up with the latest news, every Friday ValleyCentral compiles a list of the week’s top five stories.

Starting the week with a sad announcement: Wing Barn confirmed a national chicken wing shortage.

Wing Barn CEO Bobby Saenz is left questioning whether they should switch vendors and “sacrifice the quality of chicken wings,” or keep the quality but run out of the traditional bone-in wings. “There is no ‘good’ choice,” Saenz said.

Edinburg Police Chief, Cesar Torres was placed on administrative leave Monday.

KVEO was unable to confirm the reason why he was placed on administrative leave. However, Edinburg City Spokesperson Ashely Custer confirmed that he was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Just days before, the EUPOA announced victory in a case against Torres. Find more details about the case here.

On Wednesday a former Hidalgo County Sheriff investigator was arrested for criminal trespassing, just weeks after being fired from the department.

According to the Hidalgo County jail record’s website, Roberto Rivera was arrested in March for driving while intoxicated, among other charges.

The 2021 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show (RGVLS) Carnival schedule is set! Mega passes are being sold at all Little Caesars locations in the RGV for $20.

Stock show officials said they will honor 2020 Mega Passes on May 6.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2022 will be coming to the Rio Grande Valley. Latin artist Bad Bunny will be performing at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Bad Bunny’s popularity coupled with the absence of live music due to the pandemic, brought RGV residents to the conclusion that tickets would inevitably be out of reach and expensive.

Alamo resident Oscar Guerrero wrote “HELP Bad Bunny Tickets” on a piece of cardboard and took some pictures.