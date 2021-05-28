Five RGV stories you might have missed: May 24

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — This week the Rio Grande Valley met an unexpected visitor from Louisiana, a McAllen bodybuilder reached pro, two school district executives parted ways and more.

A Rio Grande Valley resident is reaching for gold as she prepares her body in hopes of becoming the first International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional in the Wellness Division to come from the area.

Shannell Barbosa showing of metals she earned in April. [KVEO]

In June and July, Barbosa will compete for her pro card, a bodybuilding accolade that proves you competed and won at a higher level.

Barbosa said she will not stop once she gets her pro card. She said she became passionate about bodybuilding and is making it her career.

“I’m leading by example,” said Barbosa. “I just really hope to put the Valley on the map and be an inspiration to all women across the Valley. You can chase your dreams.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left two men dead Monday.

The preliminary investigation shows the truck was heading east when the driver lost control and went off the roadway, crashing into a tree. The truck then caught fire.

The release states both men were “burned beyond recognition.”

(Source: NPS Photo/K. Rogers)

It seems humans aren’t the only ones looking for a beach gateway, as on Monday an alligator was seen in Malaquite Beach.

According to a post from Padre Island National Seashore, the American alligator made its way from Louisiana.

Padre Island National Seashore worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to safely transport it to a rehabilitation center for its long journey.

IDEA’s CEO and chief operating officer have parted ways with the school district following an investigation of misused funds, according to a letter by acting CEO Al Lopez.

Lopez stated that the decision was made after the board received an anonymous tip about “inappropriate expenditures and other misuses of IDEA resources.”

We are taking additional steps, including the hiring of additional internal auditors, to ensure all of IDEA’s funds and resources are expended for the direct benefit of our students. We recognize that we must remain extra vigilant as IDEA’s work continues. IDEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ACTING CEO VIA A LETTER.

Pearl, the pit bull shot on the leg, is favorably recovering from a leg amputation. The organization caring for Pearl said she is now learning to walk.

Pearl, the pit bull. Credit: PA Pitstop

On Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested the suspect of shooting the pit bull in La Villa.

The video of the shooting, taken by a neighbor and shared on social media, shows a man on a tractor calling the dog toward him before shooting the dog in the leg. The dog then limps away from the unidentified person.

Deputies arrested 51-year-old Mathew Rangel on Tuesday and charged him with one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Rangel told deputies he fired the weapon after the dog came after him.

“After reviewing the video and witness statements, Sheriff’s investigators have determined Rangel did not have cause to shoot the dog, as it was at a distance and not an immediate threat,” said officials in a written statement.

(KRON) — A Caribbean vacation destination in Mexico is at “imminent risk” of lockdown, the governor said.

This could put a halt to any plans to visit Cancun and Tulum.

“We knew that there were large risks during Easter week, that there could be a greater number of infections. Unfortunately, that came to pass,” Carlos Joaquín, the governor of Quintana Roo said.

Mexico has its own ‘traffic light’ system, placing each state under a certain color and coinciding restrictions based on the COVID-19 risk. From worst to best, it goes: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green.

At this time, Quintana Roo is under the Orange stop light.

