Five of seven Brownsville I.S.D. board seats up for election, final results expected Tuesday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — There are 14 candidates competing for five spots on Brownsville I.S.D.’s Board of Trustees. Although some are leading by significant margins, the numbers are subject to change.

“There are still outstanding ballots in this election,” Remi Garza, Cameron County Elections Administrator said. “It’s likely totals are going to change,and they should be moving upward as ballots are counted, and ultimately accepted.”

Out of the five seats, just two candidates are up for reelection. In Minerva Peña’s case, she is just 10 votes behind Maria Leal to keep her spot as place six member.

Though current figures reflect only two candidates with a 50% or greater amount of total votes, Brownville board members are elected through plurality, meaning any candidate with just a few votes more is elected.

“It does impact a lot of what we do because what we advocate for is employee rights, and right now one of the big things is safety,” Ida Abeldano, organizing specialist for the nonprofit Association of Brownsville Educators (AOBE) said.

Abeldano says while they did endorse four candidates after holding a forum, the AOBE works with anyone who has good intentions for the district.

With former place 7 member Sylvia Atkinson being found guilty on eight charges related to bribery and conspiracy, Abeldano says the board does need change.

“It is okay to speak up wen u see wrongdoing,” she said. “It is okay to be honest and not be settling for things that are going on in the district just because it seems like its normal.”

She adds another concern within the district is fear of retaliation against those who openly support certain candidates.

“We’re going to voice to this incoming board, so we’re hoping they do take action right away,” she said.

Abeldano will be volunteering when the Cameron County early voting ballot board reconvenes on Tuesday to consider additional ballots and determine the final results.

Those additional ballots include provisional ballots, military and overseas ballots and mail in ballots that did not arrive by election day.