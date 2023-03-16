MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people charged with the killing of a Mission teenager will be arraigned at 2 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Pct. 5. will hold an arraignment at the Hidalgo County Detention Center for the murder which occurred in Mercedes on Feb. 23.

The last update on the case was reported at the end of February when Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra held a press conference to identify two new suspects and a motive in the shooting.

The deceased, 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz, was the “ring leader” of an international human smuggling group that attempted to kidnap another victim who owed them money, Guerra said.

According to a release sent by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Erik Eduardo Almaraz, 22, will be formally charged with murder plus two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Ashley Orozco, Esmeralda Orozco, Rosalba Garcia and Joselny Lomeli will all be formally charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection to the killing.