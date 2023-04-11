LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the City of La Feria, and

National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have partnered to bring an outdoor Fitness Court to Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex.

The Fitness Court, located at 904 Pancho Maples Drive, will open April 12 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, La Feria, and NFC to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for

communities around the state.

The Fitness Court is a world-class outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations, according to the news release from the city of La Feria.

“We know how important it is for the community to have access to public fitness facilities like

this,” said Mayor Olga H. Maldonado. “We are proud to be able to provide this Fitness Court to

encourage our citizens to get out in the community and get healthy together.”

Created with people aged 14 and over and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable

for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download

the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym

into a digitally supported wellness experience, said the news release.

“On average, one in two adults don’t have enough aerobic physical activity in their day-to-day

lives, which can lead to chronic, yet preventable, conditions,” said Sheena Payne, director of

community affairs at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.