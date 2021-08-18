Fishing for Hope Tournament returns after COVID-19 interruption

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the largest non-profit tournaments in the Rio Grande Valley makes its return for 2021. Last year the Fishing for Hope Tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Marissa Castañeda, the Executive Vice President for DHR Health said this year’s tournament is a big deal when it comes to giving back to the community.

According to Castañeda, the tournament’s funding all goes to the medical resources of the Hope Family Health Center (HFHC).

The center is a nonprofit organization known to provide free services for RGV residents who do not have health care or medical insurance.

“This year more than ever with all of the health crises that our community is facing, access and ability to seek out medical care is critical for the patients and community members of the Rio Grande Valley,” said Castañeda.

She said over the past 15 years DHR Health has contributed over $3 million. This year’s goal is to raise over $400,000 and those who participate can expect to have a good time.

“We have a professional weighmaster that is, helping to determine those winners, we have a lot of different prizes, we have a legendary stars kinda auction event that is a lot of fun,” said Castañeda.

The tournament is set to take place on Aug. 27 and 28.

There will be physicians, guests, and a women’s division. Throughout the tournament, food will be available and CDC guidelines will be in place to keep everyone safe.

For more information call (956) 362-3140.