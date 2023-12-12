SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the nation, Fishing Booker, announced its list of the top 10 winter fishing spots for 2024.

This year South Padre Island took the top spot.

Why did South Padre Island rank so well? According to Fishing Booker, SPI has the most favorable fishing conditions throughout winter.

Whether you’re casting from shore, fishing inshore, or hunting on the open waters, SPI will always bring a good catch, according to Fishing Booker.

In addition to SPI other winter fishing destinations include:

Biloxi, MS

Sports Coast, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

New River, VA

Kentucky Lake, KY/TN

Hillsdale Lake, KS

South Platte River, CO

Lake Mead, NV/AZ

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

For more information on South Padre Island and other winter destinations visit FishingBooker.