First year struggles of distance learning for children

HARLINGEN, Texas – Learning online is creating difficulties and struggles for every child, especially when they are under five-years-old.

Parents and teachers are trying to find ways to help their youngest students be engaged in the lesson plans and not get discouraged.

Pre-K teacher Sarahi Pacheco said, “I had students crying because it was something new to them.” She goes on to say, “videos that they could see from my recorders or pictures, that way it would be easier on the parent because most of them couldn’t log on.”

Pacheco said, “I did a talent show” want to make her teaching as creative and interactive as possible.

Brenda Garza is a parent of two and is adapting her work life to parents.

Garza said, “it’s a little daunting to me as a mom because they’re asking me questions and it’s hard.” She also goes on to say, “having to sit there with them is hard because I have to work and they’re asking me questions.”

She is finding a new appreciation for teachers.

“I give it up to all the teachers because I know their job is just as hard as ours,” said Garza. She also went on to say, “we’re in a good place now but there was trial in error.”

Garza also mentioned both of her kids are getting some extra help with Sylvan Learning Center and is grateful.