Former El Paso Sector Chief to take command on Oct. 9

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

The media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated Chief Chavez, who previously served as Chief Patrol Agent at the El Paso Sector, has 27 years of border security and law-enforcement experience.

A native of Brownsville, she graduated from Gladys Porter High School and attended Texas Southmost College before moving to Corpus Christi to begin her law enforcement career.

“Being the U.S. Border Patrol Chief of the Rio Grande Valley has always been a goal of mine with the added value of finally being home after many years away,” said Chavez. “I am now looking forward to joining the men and women of the RGV Sector and serving our communities with immense dedication, confidence, and pride.”

The release added that Chief Chavez will officially assume command of the RGV Sector on Oct. 9.

She will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area of responsibility spanning 34 counties.