MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fast-growing chicken franchise Wing Snob has opened its first location in the Rio Grande Valley in Mission.

The restaurant will include a drive-thru and dine-in option. The chicken wing franchise was founded in 2017 in Michigan and now has locations in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Canada

Wing Snob was recently named to QSR‘s ‘Contenders for 2022’ list.