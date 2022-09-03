EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Parking issues at UTRGV are adding extra stress to the first week of school for students.

“You would have to wait like an hour or more to find a spot,” said Aldo Navar.

The fury has even led to the start of an online petition with more than 500 signatures.

Patrick Gonzales, the Vice President for Marketing and Communications at UTRGV said the parking chaos is not a surprise.

“If you think about it, we might have students who are parking on campus for the first time ever, because, you know, for 2020 and 2021. They were attending class from home,” said Gonzales.

According to Gonzalez, there are various locations for students to park aside from the parking that is located on campus.

“We’ve also built or designated more parking away from campus and we understand that that’s a long walk for some of our students but we created this volt service and at any time, we have several of those carts running, and they’re there to hang out in the remote parking to pick up students and then drive them to campus and drop them off in the heart of campus,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said shuttle buses and golf carts can also be found in remote parking areas.

He also encourages students and staff to avoid looking for parking in areas that are already full.

“Most of our parking lots now have digital counters and so when you’re heading towards the entrance of one of our parking lots, it’ll let you know how many spaces are available,” said Gonzales. “If it says zero spaces, don’t go in there and waste time going down each row hoping that you’ll find a space; those numbers are also available on the website.”

Gonzales said parking information with alternative routes have been sent out to students to help them detour from city construction that is taking place near the school.

According to Gonzales, parking tickets have also not been issued during the first week of school since the campus is aware students are adjusting.

“We usually have a grace period, week one, because we have new students who don’t know they need a permit or who haven’t purchased one but there are certain areas that are always going to be monitored, like handicapped, fire lanes, we just can’t give grace periods on those because those truly impact other people, or they truly impact keeping the university safe,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said parking should get better once students and staff get adjusted to their schedules.

He encourages students and staff to purchase proper parking permits to avoid citations and to take advantage of all of the resources provided by the school.

For more information on UTRGV’s parking and transportation, click here.