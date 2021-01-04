First vaccinated groups to receive second dose of Pfizer vaccine in coming days

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hospital systems must start the second round of vaccinations as early as Tuesday, to abide by the recommendations of the CDC to administer the second dose of Pfizer after 21 days.

Five Hidalgo County hospital systems received a shipment of 11,700 vaccines (combined total) the week of Dec. 12 and began administering to first responders and healthcare workers on Dec. 15.

“First, immunity is supposed to prime your immune system,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez explained. “After that vaccination, then the booster shot is supposed to be administered to a person who is already primed and ready to have a more prolonged response.”

Dr. Melendez says it is best for recipients to take it within four days of the three-week mark, but if that doesn’t work for the individual, later is best.

“You can get it too soon where your body is not primed yet, and you’ll certainly want to get it within four days, but certainly can wait a couple of weeks if for whatever reason you weren’t able to do so,” he said.

While it will still be weeks after the second dose that full immunity kicks in, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says it is setting the tone for a better year.

“They spend so many hours in very toxic environments, so giving them that added protection will be really rewarding for us because we really need them at this time,” said Judge Cortez.

Dr. Melendez adds the country will be protected by the summer if the majority of people take the vaccine once it’s available to them.

On Tuesday, the county is hosting a vaccination clinic for those categorized under the state’s Tier 1A and 1B vaccination plan on Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis to 3,400 people.