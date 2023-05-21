HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First United Method Church is hosting a Baccalaureate service for Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Class of 2023 graduating seniors.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the First United Method Church, located at 321 E. Harrison Ave.

Graduating seniors are asked to report to the church at 4:30 p.m. with their cap, gown and any HCISD approved regalia.

The event is to celebrate the graduating class of 2023. A reception is set in place after the service ends.