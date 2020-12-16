First shipment of vaccines arrive in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Pfizer vaccine began shipping two days ago, with the first shipments arriving Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Tuesday morning.

During the wheeling-in of the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, administrators at DHR said that they had been planning their administration procedure for weeks now and they were excited to begin giving the vaccine.

“[Its] very historic, we’ve been waiting for something like this- actually some folks probably thought it was not possible this quick,” said Dr. Robert Martinez, the chief medical officer for DHR.

DHR Health received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and it arrived by UPS at approximately in two boxes kept cold with dry ice.

The trays containing 195 vials each were quickly into a freezer in a secure area at DHR Health in preparation for vaccinations later this week.

Since the vaccine must be administered within five days, DHR Health will begin inoculations of frontline workers in groups of 25 starting Thursday, December 17th, averaging roughly 120 vaccinations per-hour.

The order in which front-line healthcare workers will receive the vaccine was determined by each group’s risk level in contracting the virus.

This includes physicians and medical staff in direct contact with Covid-19 positive patients at DHR Health.

333 days after the CDC confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the United States, the first doses of a vaccine rolled into DHR.

The boxes containing the vaccine vials received a round of applause from onlookers as it was wheeled into the room.

“Its been difficult,” said Martinez. “Its been difficult for everybody here, including myself, Dr. Cardenas, all the leadership here. We’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time.”

“Certainly we’re a community that’s been significantly devastated by the effects of this disease,” he added. “Because of our makeup and our population and our co-morbid conditions, so it was a really much awaited, much anticipated delivery of the vaccine this morning.”

The first vaccination will take place tomorrow afternoon, and the hospital hopes to give up to 200 shots an hour throughout the day.

“Now we’re going to go ahead and distribute this vaccine,” said Martinez. “And get our frontline providers this very, very important medication so they can help take care of our community with a little bit of peace in the back of their mind.”

Giving frontline workers the first round of vaccines will help show the community that it is safe and effective.

“So that when it does become their turn, and that vaccine is available for them, they will line up and take the vaccine because we know it is going to be so helpful,” said. Martinez.

With the Moderna vaccine expected to get approved within the next week or two, the number of available vaccines for frontline workers, seniors in care centers, and other needy groups will increase.

All frontline workers at DHR Health will receive correspondence this week that will indicate which tier they are grouped in, along with a schedule for vaccination.