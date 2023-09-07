MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across Texas will receive several boxes of Narcan to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

Officers with the Mission Police department say Narcan is a lifesaving tool, and this upcoming distribution is going to help so many especially when it comes to fighting the opioid crisis.

“Fentanyl is a growing problem here in the U.S. and the City of Mission is no acceptation,” Assistant Chief of Police Teodoro Rodriguez said.

According to Mission police, this past year officers have seized around 204 pounds of fentanyl and to date, Mission police officers have used Narcan in 7 instances.

“Here in the City of Mission we’re very proactive we’re always going ahead of the curve right we see trends coming one of the things we like to do is that we like to engage the community,” Rodriguez said.

Police say they are vigilant and partner with the city and local narcotics departments to keep the community alert on what to look out for.

“Our goal as public safety is to keep everybody safe but we go a little step beyond that and we educate our community, we educate them on the importance of recognizing those habits of drug use and we want to make sure that we have a positive impact here with our community,” Rodriguez said.

Pharmacist Bobby Muniz with Rio Grande Pharmacy and Medical equipment says Narcan is a lifesaving took that every first responder should have.

“Reversing that drug opioid overdose is critical, I mean, it’s a matter of life and death,” Muniz said.

Muniz says nasal Narcan can be purchased over the counter. He says it’s important to take action when it comes to an overdose and the fentanyl crisis.

“If there is an overdose, call 911. That’s why we have we have it in the first responders’ hands they can respond quickly and use it,” Muniz said.

It’s unclear how many cases of Narcan the Mission Police Department will receive.

However, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s office, it would depend on that county’s population.

Narcan will also be distributed to school district police as well as colleges and universities.