HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since the start of the pandemic, first responders and hospital staff have dealt with a number of difficulties. Some local first responders say there is another challenge that is leading to a delayed response time.

COVID-19 cases are increasing across Texas, and in Willacy County, Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres says calls for help are also increasing.

“We’re seeing a tremendous increase over the last 30 days,” said Torres. “About 90 percent of our calls are people experiencing shortness of breath or trouble breathing and testing positive for COVID-19.”

In Hidalgo County, Mack Gilbert is the Director of Medcare EMS, and he says they are also seeing the same thing in their callers.

“Maybe 15 percent of our calls come in as breathing problems,” said Gilbert.

Torres says most patients are calling because they are panicked about having COVID-19. However, they are advised to contact their physician.

“Don’t dial 911 just because you’re positive and you’re nervous to talk to your physicians and talk to your pharmacist. Leave the ambulance crew and the hospital emergency room for serious emergencies,” said Torres.

Torres adds aside from the increase in calls, they are also facing a staffing shortage.

“We have four paramedics out because they have tested positive.”

Gilbert mentioned that are about 40 percent down on staff at this time.

Torres added that the lack of staffing is also leading to delays in other areas like hospitals which are also struggling.

“We’re experiencing anything from a 2-16 hour delay at the hospital ambulance just parked at the hospital parking lots waiting to with their patients,” said Torres.

Gilbert says there are options officials could take to address staffing shortages.

“Remove the bachelor’s degree and go back to the certification program so we are able to get our paramedics in 9 months instead of two years,” said Gilbert.

He adds more support from the state and the federal government could help an already strained system.