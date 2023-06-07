SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders from across Hidalgo County gathered Wednesday morning for Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office invited local agencies including police departments, fire departments, emergency medical services, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

“Prayers are so much needed right now, especially over first responders,” Deacon Roman Ramos, Jail Ministry Office Director for the Diocese of Brownsville said. “Not only are we celebrating a mass for those that will be present… but honoring those that have given their lives and their line in the duty.”

The Mass was held by Bishop Daniel E. Flores to honor the first responders.