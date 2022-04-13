LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mental Health Unit responded to reports of a man on top of a roof experiencing an emotional crisis.

On Monday, the Laredo Police Department responded to 817 Hidalgo Street in reference to a man in an emotional crisis on the roof of a building, according to Laredo PD.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene, assisting by deploying a ladder truck and an air rescue cushion on the side of the building.

Laredo PD Mental Health Crisis Unit officers distracted the man and temporarily detained him.

The man was unharmed and lowered to the ground with the deployed ladder truck.

He was then taken to a local hospital and admitted under emergency detention for his safety and will receive help for his emotional condition, according to Laredo PD.

Laredo PD thanked all first responders for their collaboration, saving the man without incident.