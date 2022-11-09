MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster.

The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from the city of McAllen stated.

The goal of the drill is to “examine how life and property will be safeguarded.”

The following agencies participated in the drill simulation:

American Airlines

United Airlines

Aeromar

Allegiant

Airport Terminal Services

American Red Cross

Hidalgo County Emergency Response

Weslaco Fire and EMS

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

McAllen Medical Center

Rio Grande Regional

Med Care EMS Ambulance Company

CBRC Hospital Preparation

South Texas College Nursing & Allied Health Campus

Valley Baptist Hospital Transportation Security Administration

U.S. Customs & Border Protection

Federal Bureau of Investigation

U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air & Marine

Civil Air Patrol

The simulation consisted of a triennial full-scale airport disaster exercise in accordance with Federal Aviation Regulation Part 139.

The required exercise assisted McAllen International Airport, the City of McAllen, and supporting agencies in facilitating a hands-on scenario and effectively assessing the Airport Emergency Plan in the event of an actual aviation disaster, a release from the city stated.