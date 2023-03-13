HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lotto Texas Jackpot is once again up for grabs and has grown to an estimated $53.25 million for Monday night’s drawing.

Over the weekend no one won the jackpot. Tonight’s drawing will be the 76th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing, extending the record for the longest jackpot run in game history.

Tonight’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $31.9 million.

If there is no jackpot winner in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, March 15 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $53.5 million.

“A new week begins with Texas Lottery players getting another exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010.”