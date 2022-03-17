RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists prevented a pest from entering the United States on a plant and say it’s the first time it’s been spotted in the United States by the department.

Officials say that on Dec. 3, 2021, a vehicle was sent for an agriculture inspection crossing to Brownsville from Mexico on the Gateway International Bridge. The vehicle contained a nativity stable decorated with Spanish moss, according to a release.

CBP agriculture specialists inspected the Spanish moss and located a stink bug on the plant.

The bug was sent to a local U.S. Department of Agriculture area entomologist. Months later in 2022, the pest was identified as a Pharypia nitidiventris, or Pentatomidae. U.S. Department of Agriculture specialists say this is a “first-in-nation” interception.

Pentatomidae feed on fruits and plants. Specialists say the bugs may be harmful to the nation’s agriculture.