ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agriculture Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations intercepted a “First in Nation” pest, found within a shipment of maguey leaves.

The agency’s news release said the interception occurred on July 18 at the Roma International Bridge during an examination of a tractor-trailer hauling fresh vegetables.

During the inspection of the leaves, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted a beetle and submitted it for identification to a local USDA entomologist.

On July 20 the pest identification was confirmed as Acanthoderes funeraria Bates (Cerambycidae) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Systematic Entomology Laboratory, Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.

The shipment was refused entry and returned to Mexico.

CBP’s news release added, that insects in the Cermabycidae family, also known as longhorn beetles, are known to feed on either wood materials or herbaceous plants, are considered invasive pests, and may pose a significant risk to the nation’s agriculture.