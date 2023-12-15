SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first holiday drone show in South Texas will be held this weekend on South Padre Island.

The drone show will illuminate the skies about the Cameron County Amphitheater this Saturday.

According to a release, 400 drones are set to create holiday animations while suspended in mid-air.

The first done show will start at 6 p.m. and a second re-animated show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m. with an “interstellar twist.”

The event will be family friendly.