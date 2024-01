BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first Friday of the month marks the return of the vendor markets in Brownsville.

The City of Brownsville hosts First Friday markets to highlight local vendors, live music, art and family-friendly activities.

Residents are welcome to attend First Friday starting at 7 p.m., Jan. 5 at Historic Market Square located on 1150 Market Square St. in Brownsville.

Festivities will continue until 2 a.m.