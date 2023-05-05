BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville is celebrating the monthly First Friday in the downtown area.

What is the First Friday?

According to Allan Garces, Downtown Manager for the Planning and Redevelopment Department, the city decided to back and support the downtown business owners every first Friday of the month.

“They had an initiative that started back in 2019, they [the city] decided to have an event to promote the downtown businesses to bring people to the downtown area. The city saw the potential and decided to back them and provide funding. So every first Friday of the month, we have something in the downtown area. We have vendors, we have live music, and we have so many activities for the not only that’s family oriented, but we also have something for everybody in the downtown area,” said Garces.

This Friday’s event, May 5, will have a Cinco de Mayo theme. It begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.