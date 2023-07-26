HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Laguna Madre area veterans will be able to learn about services that are available to them without having to travel outside their community.

The inaugural VetFest is set for Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center in Port Isabel. The mission of the VetFest is to:

To bring together veterans, active-duty military, and their families who live in Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista.

Give Laguna Madre area veterans an opportunity to network with one another and to learn about what resources are available to them.

Provide them with beneficial information from community partners, including commercial, non-profit, and government entities.

Laguna Madre VetFest will feature exhibitors offering products and services geared toward veterans. Free food will be provided for the attendees. Exhibitors will have raffle prizes and other goodies to give away.

All veterans, active-duty military, dependents, spouses, and widows of service members are invited to attend Laguna Madre VetFest free of charge. They are asked to bring proof of their military service, as this event is not open to all members of the public.

“From my experience in serving veterans throughout the Rio Grande Valley, I have come to believe that the veteran population in the Laguna Madre area is underserved,” said Amy Robinson, Executive Director of Laguna Madre VetFest.

“There are lots of resources available to our veterans, but so many won’t learn about these services unless they travel to events in Harlingen or Brownsville. I thought it was time that those

providing these services came here to Port Isabel.”

Contact Amy Robinson or Rachel Ruiz at 956-433-0174 or email LMVetFest@gmail.com for more information.