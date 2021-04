FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A first dose clinic for the Moderna vaccine will take place Friday, April 9.

Registration will take place online at this link.

This clinic is open to anyone 18 and older.

The vaccine will be administered on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For further details contact Raymondville Independent School District (ISD) Central Office at (956) 689-8175.