First dose of COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Mission, pre-registration required

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Officials announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the city of Mission, for the first dose.

According to a post, pre-registration will take place Wednesday, Feb. 24 at the Juarez-Lincoln High School, 7801 W Mile 7 Rd. at 9 a.m.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25.

A flyer reads the clinic is for those 65 and older and those 18 and older with pre-existing conditions. A post from the county mentions priority will be given to those over the age of 65.

The post adds facemask are required and vaccine recipients must be present to register.

