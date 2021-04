This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of San Juan will be hosting a first dose vaccination clinic on April 7.

Pre-registration for this clinic will take place on Tuesday, April 6 at the San Juan Municipal Park, 506 US-83 Bus, at 9 a.m. This will be a drive-thru event.

This clinic is open to anyone 18 and older. An ID will be required.

According to a release, there will be 500 spots available. The Moderna vaccine will then be administer on Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m.