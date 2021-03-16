First-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A clinic to administer a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be held Wednesday, March 17.
Pre-registration is taking place Tuesday, March 16, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, starting at 8 a.m.
Officials will be distributing wristbands to those who qualify under the following conditions:
- School and child care personnel
- Frontline healthcare workers
- People 50 years or older
- People 18 years and older with a health condition
The release mentions a photo I.D. will be required to obtain the wristband.
This clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine.