First-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Edinburg

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A clinic to administer a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be held Wednesday, March 17.

Pre-registration is taking place Tuesday, March 16, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive, starting at 8 a.m.

Officials will be distributing wristbands to those who qualify under the following conditions:

School and child care personnel

Frontline healthcare workers

People 50 years or older

People 18 years and older with a health condition

The release mentions a photo I.D. will be required to obtain the wristband.

This clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine.