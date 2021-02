RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County announced Monday that health officials will be distributing the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Feb 3 at the Payne Arena.

Line up for pre-registration begins Tuesday, Feb. 2 starting at 6 a.m. and wristbands will be handed out at 8 a.m, according to county officials.

This is for only for people 65 years and older.

People must bring ID.