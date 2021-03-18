First dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Harlingen

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Harlingen will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 19.

Wristbands will be distributed on March 18 at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last.

This clinic is for those 50 and older and 18 and older with underlying conditions.

The city has a total of 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be administered.

According to the release, those that obtain a wristband on Thursday are guaranteed a vaccine on Friday, so there is no need to line up before the scheduled time.

Access to the Harlingen Convention Center for today’s wristband distribution and Friday’s clinic will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.

For additional information call (956)216-5036 starting at 8 a.m.