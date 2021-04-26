COVID INFO COVID INFO

First-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in McAllen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in McAllen on Friday, April 30.

The first-dose clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

According to a release, there will be 2,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine available.

Those attending the clinic are asked to fill out the required forms before attending the clinic. The forms can be found here.

Below are entrance directions as stated in the release:

  • Entrance is through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light
  • Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
  • Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

This clinic is for anyone 18 and older.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday