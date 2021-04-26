First-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in McAllen on Friday, April 30.
The first-dose clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.
According to a release, there will be 2,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine available.
Those attending the clinic are asked to fill out the required forms before attending the clinic. The forms can be found here.
Below are entrance directions as stated in the release:
- Entrance is through 29th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light
- Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
- Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center
This clinic is for anyone 18 and older.