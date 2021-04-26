First-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in McAllen

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in McAllen on Friday, April 30.

The first-dose clinic will take place at the McAllen Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

According to a release, there will be 2,000 doses of the Moderna Vaccine available.

Those attending the clinic are asked to fill out the required forms before attending the clinic. The forms can be found here.

Below are entrance directions as stated in the release:

Entrance is through 29 th St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light

St. and Col. Plummer Drive (Galveston Ave.) at light Follow Col. Plummer Drive to the right to the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

Parking and entrance for the clinic will be on the west side of the McAllen Convention Center

This clinic is for anyone 18 and older.