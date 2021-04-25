First come, first served 137 million grant opens for homeowners

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO)- Application for the Home Owner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs opened for those affected by the severe flooding in South Texas and the Lower Rio Grande Valley region.

The Texas General Land Office allocated the 137.8 million fund from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery fund from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is for individuals who are in need of housing and reimbursement from the severe flooding in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in South Texas.

HARP will provide:

Repair or reconstruction of owner-occupied single-family homes.

Reimbursement up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred for repair including reconstruction, rehabilitation, or mitigation.

To apply for HARP visit the website here, official documents will be required for the application.

HARP is a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.

For more information click here.