BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Brownsville this week.

Chipotle specializes in tacos, burritos, and bowls with a commitment to serve fresh food while practicing eco-friendly sustainability.

The restaurant features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new location will open 25 jobs to the community while offering employees benefits including a debt-free college degree program and access to mental healthcare.

The new location is set to open Thursday, November 9 at 2425 Paredes Line Rd. in Brownsville.