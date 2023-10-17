PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Peñitas is opening its first Chick-fil-A location this week.

The restaurant will join 19 other Chick-fil-A locations serving the Rio Grande Valley and bring approximately 90 full and part-time jobs to the community.

Chick-fil-A selected Joe Gonzalez as the local owner-operator of the Peñitas location.

“My team members and I want Chick-fil-A Peñitas to be a place of care and hospitality, and we cannot wait to begin serving the community,” Gonzalez said.

In celebration of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to partners in the Rio Grande Valley to aid in the fight against hunger.

The new Chick-fil-A location, located on 2001 U.S. Highway 83, will celebrate its grand opening at 6:30 a.m., Thursday Oct. 19.