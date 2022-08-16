CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health has confirmed its first Monkeypox case.

According to a news release sent by the county, the individual was tested Thursday at a local clinic. The individual did not report any recent travel outside the area.

Cameron County Public Health received confirmation today that test was positive for Monkeypox.

The county has implemented an action response plan and is conducting a epidemiological investigation that entails identifying others who may have been exposed, testing individuals with symptoms, providing prophylaxis as needed and monitoring close contacts.

In response to the situation, the county emphasizes the importance of the following:

• Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash.

• Do not touch any rashes, scabs, or lesions.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.

• Practice social distancing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

As of today, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 991 Monkeypox cases in Texas. According to the DSHS, the virus can be transmitted through direct contact with an individual with infectious lesions, scabs or bodily fluids.

Physical activity such as cuddling, kissing, sex, wrestling or touching contaminated materials can increase the chances of spreading and contracting Monkeypox.

The virus can also be spread by coming in contact with an infected animal.

The DSHS says symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. The length of time between infection to showing symptoms is seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

The infection lasts between two to four weeks.